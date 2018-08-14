Indians place Trevor Bauer on DL with stress fracture in midst of his career year
The Indians have a huge lead in the AL Central, but definitely need Bauer for the postseason
Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is having a career year, but that has been derailed now by an injury.
Bastian further reports that the Indians don't have a timetable for Bauer's potential return just yet. A stress fracture in the lower leg -- fortunately the fibula is the smaller bone, at least -- could mean trouble for a bit, though.
The good news is the Indians have a 12 1/2-game lead in the AL Central with a touch less than seven weeks remaining in the season. They would have to pretty wildly screw things up to not win the division again.
The bad news would be if Bauer isn't back to form by the postseason. Bauer is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 214 strikeouts in 166 innings this season. Yes, he's pitching like a bona fide ace. Corey Kluber likely would remain the Indians' top starter heading to the playoffs, but Bauer is right with him and would give the team an incredible 1-2 punch.
For now, Bauer and the Indians can take their time and make sure he's right before putting him back on the mound. That's the luxury of having such a huge lead and playing in such an awful division.
