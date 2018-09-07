Indians playing series in Toronto without Chief Wahoo logo on sleeve
The logo is permanently going away by next season
If the Indians' jerseys looked slightly different for their series opener in Toronto on Thursday night (CLE 9, TOR 4), it's because there was a slight modification. The Chief Wahoo logo that ordinarily sits on the left sleeve has been removed for the four-game series.
For anyone unfamiliar with said logo, here it is:
The logo has been the subject of protests and pushback against the protests for years. The timing here isn't a coincidence.
The Associated Press explains:
The decision to nix the logo was partially driven by a failed legal challenge against the team when it played in Toronto during the 2016 AL Championship Series. While Cleveland played the Blue Jays, a lawsuit was filed to have the logo and team name banned from Canadian TV. A judge dismissed the case.
Call the uniforms in this series a preview of next season anyway, as the logo is permanently going away before the 2019 season. The logo has been part of the organization since 1947. Here is the statement from when the decision was made to remove the logo entirely.
The Indians are set to host the All-Star Game next season
