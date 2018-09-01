Indians reportedly land Josh Donaldson in trade with Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have sent former AL MVP Josh Donaldson to the Indians, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. As things stand, the return isn't yet known.

Donaldson, 32, is hitting .234/.333/.423 with five homers and 16 RBI in just 36 games this season. He was limited with a shoulder injury to begin the season and has been on the disabled list with a serious calf injury since late May. He will be a free agent after the season, so he's likely looking for a big month to help earn back some of those dollars he likely has lost with this down season.

The Indians have a few options with Donaldson. They could play him at third base, moving Jose Ramirez to second base and kicking Jason Kipnis out to the outfield. They can also use him at designated hitter while putting Edwin Encarnacion at first base. Donaldson could also be an option at first base.

Regardless, Indians skipper Terry Francona will have about a month to play with his lineups before hitting the postseason. His team came into Friday with a 14-game lead, so they obviously are going to the playoffs, and getting everything set for October is the biggest goal in September.