Indians say Leonys Martin was battling a life-threatening bacterial infection days ago
Martin's progress 'will be measured in weeks, not days,' the team says
Last week, the Indians placed trade deadline pickup Leonys Martin on the 10-day DL with an undisclosed illness, and, a few days, later, manager Terry Francona cryptically asked fans to keep Martin in their thoughts.
On Monday, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti spoke about Martin's condition, and revealed he is battling a life-threatening bacterial infection that affected multiple organs. The positive news is Martin is the outlook for Martin's recovery looks good.
Martin, 30, came over from the Tigers at the July 31 trade deadline. He played six games with the Indians and went 5 for 15 (.333) before missing last Tuesday's game with an illness. Martin was placed on the disabled list last Thursday and at some point went to the Cleveland Clinic, where he remains with his family.
