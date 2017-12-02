Indians sign Otero, Almonte, tender offers to five more players

Morning News and Notes for Saturday, December 2

There was some question whether the Indians would tender an offer to all 7 of their arbitration-eligible. The answer is yes, including news that they signed Dan Otero and Abraham Almonte. In other news, Let’s Not Go Former Tribe Aaron Boone is the next manager at the Evil Empire.

Indians News

Tribe tenders offers to arb-eligible players | MLB.com - Cleveland's deals with Otero ($1.3 million) and Almonte ($825,000) helped trim the team's list of arbitration candidates to five players. Prior to Friday's 8 p.m. ET deadline, the Indians tendered 2018 contracts to that group, which includes closer Cody Allen, starters Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar, reliever Zach McAllister and outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall.

Cleveland Indians take first step in arbitration process: Sign Dan Otero, Abraham Almonte | cleveland.com - MLBtraderumors.com projected that Otero would make $1.4 million and Almonte $1.1 million for 2018.

Indians promote Brad Grant, Scott Barnsby | MLB.com - Brad Grant has spent the past decade overseeing all elements of the MLB Draft for the Indians, helping the club strengthen its farm system and making several selections that have played a role in Cleveland's recent success at the big league level. Now, Grant is moving up in the team's front office.

How hard are Indians pursuing Shohei Ohtani? | MLB.com - People have questions. Those who want better answers ask Jordan Bastian

Around the League