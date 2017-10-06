Indians throw shade at Yankees after Jay Bruce homers in ALDS Game 1

In Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Indians (NYY-CLE GameTracker), Cleveland right fielder Jay Bruce by the fifth inning had notched a double, a homer, and a sac fly. Here's the homer ...

You'll recall of course that the Indians acquired Bruce from the Mets during the August waiver period. You also may recall that the Yankees -- the team opposing the Tribe in the ALDS -- were also angling for Bruce around that same time. As we later chronicled in this space, anonymous Yankee and Met execs traded barbs in the press over the intra-city Bruce trade that wasn't.

Here's a quick-and-dirty summary via tweets ...

Source: #Yankees offered multiple prospects and to take on soe of Bruce $, thought deal was possible, #Mets went another way — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2017

And ...

A Mets official on the Bruce to the Yankees talks: "If they would give us something of [bleeping] value, maybe we would make a deal." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 10, 2017

All of that backstory brings us to another tweet, this one sent by the Indians not long after Mr. Bruce hit that clout you saw above ...

Jay Bruce is on our team because our owner wrote a check that competitors for Jay wouldn't. pic.twitter.com/nIIff4RMcZ — AL Central champs! (@Indians) October 6, 2017

Yeah, that's a pretty direct jab at the Yankees. The Yanks reportedly offered partial salary relief in a deal for Bruce, whereas the Indians picked up the full remainder of Bruce's 2017 tab ($3,765,027).

So, yeah, that's some rare mid-market shade thrown at the Yankees' willingness to spend. As you were.