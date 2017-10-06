Indians throw shade at Yankees after Jay Bruce homers in ALDS Game 1
The Indians acquired Jay Bruce earlier this season, and the Yankees did not
In Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Indians (NYY-CLE GameTracker), Cleveland right fielder Jay Bruce by the fifth inning had notched a double, a homer, and a sac fly. Here's the homer ...
All together now …— MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2017
BRUUUUUUCE. pic.twitter.com/OtnqR76f7g
You'll recall of course that the Indians acquired Bruce from the Mets during the August waiver period. You also may recall that the Yankees -- the team opposing the Tribe in the ALDS -- were also angling for Bruce around that same time. As we later chronicled in this space, anonymous Yankee and Met execs traded barbs in the press over the intra-city Bruce trade that wasn't.
Here's a quick-and-dirty summary via tweets ...
And ...
All of that backstory brings us to another tweet, this one sent by the Indians not long after Mr. Bruce hit that clout you saw above ...
Yeah, that's a pretty direct jab at the Yankees. The Yanks reportedly offered partial salary relief in a deal for Bruce, whereas the Indians picked up the full remainder of Bruce's 2017 tab ($3,765,027).
So, yeah, that's some rare mid-market shade thrown at the Yankees' willingness to spend. As you were.
