Indians' Trevor Bauer is having a career year and is excited about leading all pitchers in WAR

Quick: Who has been the Indians' best starting pitcher this season?

You said Corey Kluber, didn't you? Don't lie. There's nothing to be ashamed of. It's a reasonable answer and he's been great.

He's also trailing Trevor Bauer in ERA, innings, strikeouts and WAR (Bauer would love the latter part and we'll get to that).

At age 27 and in his seventh big-league season, Bauer is finally rounding into the ace the Diamondbacks thought they drafted with the third overall pick out of UCLA in 2011. Bauer was a good pitcher in 2016 and 2017, but he's set up to make a run at the AL Cy Young in 2018.

After yet another gem on Monday night, Bauer is now 11-6 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 206 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings.

Bauer right now is third in the AL in ERA, second in FIP, second in strikeouts, 10th in WHIP, fourth in strikeout rate and he leads the majors in innings pitched. Anything else?

Reporter: "Trevor, you lead the Majors in innings pitched..."

Bauer: "And WAR."

Reporter: "What?"

Bauer: "And WAR." — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 7, 2018

Yes, Bauer is a new-school guy, so it isn't surprising that he'd embrace WAR instead of W-L. Still, it's funny to see him blurt that out in such a fashion.

To be clear, Bauer does lead all pitchers in Fangraphs' version of WAR at 5.7. Chris Sale is second and likely his biggest obstacle to pulling off the shocking Cy Young victory. Over on baseball-reference.com, however, Bauer is fifth in the majors in WAR, behind Aaron Nola, Jacob deGrom, Sale and Max Scherzer.

Bauer's ascent this season has been extreme, but it actually started last season with the large uptick in strikeouts. Look at the rise in the last three seasons:

Year K/9 K% 2016 7.96 20.7 2017 10.00 26.2 2018 11.61 31.3



What gives? Velocity uptick on his fastball is part of it. Via Brooks Baseball:

He's also used his curveball a lot more in the last two years than the few years before it.

Bauer is also a student of the game and has trained the last several years with Driveline Baseball, using a data-driven approach tto refine his pitches and get greater spin.

It's working. Bauer is one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, says WAR. And he's apparently really excited about that.