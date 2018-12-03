Indians' Trevor Bauer jokes about getting his finger stuck in a drone blade amid trade rumors

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is not the kind of guy who's going to stop talking because people ask him to, and he definitely won't stop collecting drones because they slice his fingers open one time. Bauer, who collects drones and infamously cut his finger on one during the 2016 postseason, apparently did so again, according to a tweet on Monday.

His tweet was succinct, but we got the idea. It was presumably typed with blood still falling on the screen.

Welp...got my finger stuck in a drone blade again. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) December 3, 2018

Bauer has been Bauering through this offseason so far. First, he took time off from his Costa Rican vacation to plead his case for the Cy Young Award (he came in sixth), then he appeared on the MLB Network to talk about his own surplus value. No matter your opinion on Bauer himself, his points in the conversation were sound. He knows how money works in baseball. You can see our breakdown of that conversation here.

Bauer also went out of his way to say that he was better than teammate Corey Kluber last year, which is arguably true. Of course, if we went back and broke down every bold claim and theory Bauer peddled on Twitter we'd have to write a full book report on it.

True to Bauer form, he tweeted a response for those people mocking him, flipping them off and ... putting his middle finger in more danger.

Bauer isn't shy, and he'll respond to anyone on Twitter, but of course he caught a lot of flack for managing to injure himself again.

We all know by now that Bauer changing who he is isn't an option. He's going to keep doing what he wants to do. However, the Indians may want to formally request that he keeps his fingers away from the pointy things that keep slicing them open.