Indians vs. Astros ALDS: Alex Bregman breaks hitless draw in Game 1 with fourth-inning home run

Not surprisingly, Corey Kluber and Justin Verlander went three no-hit innings each

The Justin Verlander vs. Corey Kluber pitching matchup was going pretty much exactly as expected in Game 1 of the Indians-Astros ALDS Friday afternoon in Minute Maid Park. Through three and a half innings, it was 0-0 and, in fact, neither team even had a hit. Dueling no-hitters! 

(Yes, it's far too early to start talking no-no, but it was fun)

In the bottom of the fourth, AL MVP candidate Alex Bregman slapped a one on the board in two different columns, the R and the H: 

To this point, Kluber has definitely been worse than Verlander. He's allowed that home run, two walks and a hit batsman while only striking out one. Through four innings, Verlander has four strikeouts and one walk. 

