Indians vs. Astros ALDS: Alex Bregman homers again in postseason, this time against 'Tyler' Bauer

Bregman has six postseason homers in 20 games

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had himself a big season, hitting .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs and 51 doubles. Two games into the postseason, he's continued his run.

On Saturday, Bregman homered for the second consecutive day. This one came against Trevor Bauer and provided the Astros with additional breathing room, pushing their lead to 3-1.

Although Bregman was playing in just his 20th career playoff game, he's made a thing out of hitting homers (now six) against the sport's top pitchers when the games matter most:

This one was probably a little sweeter for Bregman than most. Remember, earlier in the year he called Bauer "Tyler" after Bauer insinuated the Astros pitchers were using rotten tricks to boost their spin rate:

Bregman reached base twice and scored both times. One more big game -- one more clutch homer -- and he and the Astros will likely make another trip to the American League Championship Series. That'll have to wait until Monday, once the series shifts to Cleveland. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

