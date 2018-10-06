Indians vs. Astros ALDS: Alex Bregman homers again in postseason, this time against 'Tyler' Bauer

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had himself a big season, hitting .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs and 51 doubles. Two games into the postseason, he's continued his run.

On Saturday, Bregman homered for the second consecutive day. This one came against Trevor Bauer and provided the Astros with additional breathing room, pushing their lead to 3-1.

Although Bregman was playing in just his 20th career playoff game, he's made a thing out of hitting homers (now six) against the sport's top pitchers when the games matter most:

So Bauer is pretty darn good, but the worst pitcher Bregman has homered against in the playoffs (Sale, Sale, Kershaw, Jansen, Kluber, Bauer) https://t.co/TS13vURnaL — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) October 6, 2018

This one was probably a little sweeter for Bregman than most. Remember, earlier in the year he called Bauer "Tyler" after Bauer insinuated the Astros pitchers were using rotten tricks to boost their spin rate:

Relax Tyler ... those World Series balls spin a little different.... 😭 https://t.co/MZ7iIPXhbC — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) May 1, 2018

Bregman reached base twice and scored both times. One more big game -- one more clutch homer -- and he and the Astros will likely make another trip to the American League Championship Series. That'll have to wait until Monday, once the series shifts to Cleveland.