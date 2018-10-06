Indians vs. Astros ALDS: Alex Bregman homers again in postseason, this time against 'Tyler' Bauer
Bregman has six postseason homers in 20 games
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had himself a big season, hitting .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs and 51 doubles. Two games into the postseason, he's continued his run.
On Saturday, Bregman homered for the second consecutive day. This one came against Trevor Bauer and provided the Astros with additional breathing room, pushing their lead to 3-1.
Although Bregman was playing in just his 20th career playoff game, he's made a thing out of hitting homers (now six) against the sport's top pitchers when the games matter most:
This one was probably a little sweeter for Bregman than most. Remember, earlier in the year he called Bauer "Tyler" after Bauer insinuated the Astros pitchers were using rotten tricks to boost their spin rate:
Bregman reached base twice and scored both times. One more big game -- one more clutch homer -- and he and the Astros will likely make another trip to the American League Championship Series. That'll have to wait until Monday, once the series shifts to Cleveland.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cole dominates for Astros in Game 2
The Astros move to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series
-
Lindor's homer gives Indians Game 2 lead
The Cleveland shortstop struck a blow against Gerrit Cole and the Astros in ALDS Game 2
-
Red Sox lose knuckleballer to injury
Wright suffered a knee injury prior to Game 1
-
Three things 0-2 Braves must do in NLDS
Coming back from a 2-0 deficit is going to be awfully tough
-
Red Sox bullpen needs some adjustments
The Red Sox have already had to use Rick Porcello in relief in the ALDS
-
ALDS: Watch Yankees-Red Sox Game 2
The Yankees will try to even things up before the series heads to New York