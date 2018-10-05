Indians vs. Astros ALDS: Kluber serves up three homers, including Springer and Altuve back-to-back jacks

The Justin Verlander vs. Corey Kluber pitching matchup was going pretty much exactly as expected in Game 1 of the Indians-Astros ALDS Friday afternoon in Minute Maid Park (Follow live on CBS Sports GameTracker here). Through three-and-a-half innings, it was 0-0 and, in fact, neither team even had a hit. Dueling no-hitters!

(Yes, it's far too early to start talking no-no, but it was fun)

In the bottom of the fourth, AL MVP candidate Alex Bregman slapped a one on the board in two different columns, the R and the H:

ALEX. BREGMAN.



That will end the no-hitter. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NS2rHydvix — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2018

Through five innings, though, it was no longer a pitchers duel. Verlander was humming along with no runs or hits allowed while striking out six, but Kluber had given up four runs on six hits. Oh and 4 2/3 innings. He didn't make it through the fifth. George Springer and Jose Altuve went back-to-back and obviously had a hand in chasing him:

Back-to-back.



Will we be saying this again at the end of the month? pic.twitter.com/vUWzuFzVa1 — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2018

The Astros dropping bombs in Minute Maid Park in October. When have we seen this movie before?