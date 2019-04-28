Indians vs. Astros odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from proven model on 14-5 run

The Houston Astros will try to split a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians when they meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Astros (16-11) have won two of the last three season series against the Indians (15-11), who have been hot lately, winning three of their last four and seven of 11. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. Cleveland is 6-3 in its last nine games played in Houston. The line for this game has been swinging wildly, with the Indians now -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) after opening as +120 underdogs. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Indians vs. Astros odds. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before making any Indians vs. Astros picks.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 5 on a strong 14-5 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indians vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that following Saturday's 4-3 10-inning win, the Astros have won three of their last five and 14 of 20. Houston has a distinct statistical edge over Cleveland in several categories, including batting average (first in MLB at .277 compared to 28th at .212), WHIP (first at 1.04 compared to eighth at 1.22), and on-base percentage (.353 to .304).

Former Indians' outfielder Michael Brantley (.327) has been red-hot with five multi-hit games over his last eight, going 12-for-34 (.353) in that span. Closer Roberto Osuna (1-0, 0.87 ERA) leads the Astros with seven saves and picked up the win Saturday. He has allowed just one run on three hits this season, striking out nine while not walking a batter.

But just because Houston has been hot at the plate does not mean it will provide value on the Astros vs. Indians money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

Cleveland will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 6.00 ERA) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He had a rough beginning to the year, but has pitched well in his last two outings, going four innings against the Marlins before being pulled as a precaution to have an MRI on his left knee that came back negative. He allowed just two hits and had four strikeouts against Miami. The start before, he picked up a win at Seattle, tossing seven shutout innings and striking out 12.

Cleveland's pitching has helped carry the load, as the Indians are fourth in ERA (3.45), second in homers allowed (23) and eighth in WHIP (1.22). Shortstop Francisco Lindor (.259) has played in just seven games this season after returning from the injured list, but has at least one RBI in four of them, including three in Friday's 6-3 win when he went 2-for-5 with two home runs.

So who wins Indians vs. Astros? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indians vs. Astros money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.