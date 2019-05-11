Indians vs. Athletics odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 11 from model on 73-51 roll

The Cleveland Indians look to continue their solid play on the road when they take on the host Oakland Athletics in the second of a three-game series. The Indians (20-17), second in the American League Central Division, have won six of their last 10 road games, while the Athletics (18-22), fifth in the AL West, took two of three games from the Cincinnati Reds to begin their six-game homestand and then took Game 1 against Cleveland on Friday. Saturday's first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The latest Indians vs. Athletics odds show Cleveland at -129 on the money line (risk $129 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Indians vs. Athletics picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-2, 3.42 ERA) takes the mound looking to rebound from his shortest outing of the season in Monday's 9-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. It was the first time in 60 starts he had allowed more than four earned runs. For the season, he has been solid. In eight starts, he has allowed 37 hits, 20 earned runs, six homers, 24 walks and 62 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings.

First baseman Carlos Santana (.293) has three multiple-hit games over the past 10. He is hitting 45 points over his career average and 25 points better than his career high of .268 in 2013. Outfielder Jake Bauers (.257) has multiple hits in three of the past six games and is 7-for-18 (.389) during that stretch.

But just because Cleveland has played better than Oakland so far this season does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Athletics money line.

That's because the Athletics have had the edge over the Indians recently. Oakland has won the last two season series against the Indians and seven of the past 10, and had won seven of the past nine games vs. Cleveland overall, and nine of 11 against the Indians at Oakland.

The Athletics also hold a statistical advantage over the Indians in nearly every offensive category, including team batting average (.239 to .219), on-base percentage (.316 to .302), slugging percentage (.398 to .345), runs scored (176 to 129), hits (320 to 252), doubles (60 to 46), triples (4 to 0), homers (48 to 33), total bases (532 to 397) and RBIs (168 to 116). Shortstop Marcus Semien (.289) leads the offense. He has 12 multi-hit games this season, including two three-hit performances.

