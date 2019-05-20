Indians vs. Athletics odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 20 from model on 97-73 roll

The Cleveland Indians look to take advantage of their 11-game home stand when they face the Oakland Athletics on Monday. The Indians (25-20) have won two in a row and five of their last seven. Meanwhile, the Athletics (22-25), fifth in the AL West and nine behind Houston, have also been hot, winning three in a row and seven of their last 11. Monday's first pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field. The latest Indians vs. Athletics odds show Cleveland favored at -173 on the money line (risk $173 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Indians vs. Athletics picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 8 of the MLB season on a strong 97-73 run on top-rated picks.

The model has dialed in on Athletics vs. Indians, leaning over.

The model knows that the Indians, 3-1 on the home stand, will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (4-3, 4.18 ERA) to the mound as he looks to keep his scoreless-innings streak alive. He has not allowed a run in his last 12 innings. In his last start against the Chicago White Sox, he allowed just six hits over seven innings and struck out six batters. Cleveland has won seven of the past 10 games against Oakland at Progressive Field.

First baseman Carlos Santana has been red-hot, going 7-for-17 over the past five games, including two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. Shortstop Francisco Lindor has hits in 12 of his last 13 games, including six multi-hit games. He was 6-for-16 with three doubles over the weekend against Baltimore.

But just because Cleveland has played well of late does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Athletics money line.

That's because the Athletics have had plenty of recent success in Cleveland, taking two of three there last season and 10 of the last 14 games against the Indians overall. Left-hander Brett Anderson (4-3, 4.41 ERA) gets the start for Oakland. He has gone six innings in his last three outings, although he allowed four runs in two of them. He is 3-0 with a 0.82 ERA in five career starts in Cleveland. The A's have won the last two season series against the Indians and seven of the last 10.

Oakland has the statistical edge in nearly all offensive categories, including batting average (.240 to .223), on-base percentage (.316 to .307), slugging percentage (.420 to .358), runs scored (222 to 169), home runs (65 to 45) and total bases (666 to 508). Catcher Josh Phegleyis 6-for-15 (.400) on the road trip, including a 4-for-5 performance with a double, home run and four RBIs at Detroit on Thursday.

So who wins A's vs. Indians? And which side of the money line has all the value?