Indians vs. Athletics odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 21 from model on 12-5 roll

The Cleveland Indians have been one of the most successful home teams in baseball, and they'll look to continue taking advantage of playing at Progressive Field when they host the Oakland Athletics for the second game of a three-game set on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is 14-9 at home heading into Monday night, while Oakland is just 10-15 on the road, among the poorest marks in the league. The latest Indians vs. Athletics odds show Cleveland favored at -128 on the money line (risk $128 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Indians vs. Athletics picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indians vs. Athletics. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Cleveland is finding its groove after a mediocre month of April. Going into Tuesday, the Indians have won four of six and host an Oakland team that's just 1-10 as a road underdog this season.

Tuesday's Indians starter, Trevor Bauer (4-2, 3.76), has been extremely hot and cold. Twice he's allowed seven earned runs in a start, but in five others he's allowed one or zero. One of those gems was against the A's on May 11, a two-hit shutout over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. He's backed by a bullpen sporting a 2.85 ERA, the second-best in baseball.

But just because Cleveland has played well of late does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Athletics money line.

That's because the A's have Chris Bassitt on the mound. Bassitt is on a roll, coming off an eight-inning shutout performance and is 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA, allowing no more than three runs in any of his five starts.

The A's haven't been as productive on the road, but they're 7-1 in their last seven games against teams with a winning record. Oakland has won five of its last six against Cleveland and four of five against Bauer. The Indians' offense has been a major disappointment in 2019 too. Cleveland ranks 23rd or worse in average, runs scored and home runs hit. Despite their better home results, they're still hitting only .238 at Progressive.

So who wins Athletics vs. Indians? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Athletics vs. Indians money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and find out.