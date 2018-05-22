Indians vs. Cubs odds: Advanced model on 9-1 roll releases MLB picks, predictions for May 22

In a rematch of the epic 2016 World Series, the Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Indians in a nationally televised duel Tuesday (7 p.m. ET). Tyler Chatwood will start for Chicago, opposed by Trevor Bauer. The Indians are modest -110 sportsbook favorites (bet $110 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at 8.5.

The model knows the Cubs are coming off a four-game series in Cincinnati that appeared to provide a cure for their ailing bats. They won three of four by a combined score of 24-2, topped off by a 6-1 victory Sunday.

Chatwood (3-3, 3.14 ERA), meanwhile, has a pair of wins and two no-decisions in his past four starts while allowing six earned runs. He allowed one run in a no-decision against Atlanta in his previous outing.

The Indians come to Wrigley Field having lost four of six, dropping series in Detroit and Houston. They managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss Sunday to the Astros.

Bauer (3-3, 2.59 ERA) has had bouts of inconsistency, but is coming off his best performance of the season. The right-hander threw eight shutout innings while allowing four hits in a 6-0 victory over the Tigers.

