The Cleveland Indians look for the four-game series sweep when they take on the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon. The Orioles (22-45), fifth in the American League East, have lost seven consecutive games and 18 straight road games, which is a club record. The Indians (37-28), second in the AL Central, have won five of six games on their current homestand. The Indians defeated the Orioles 4-3 on Monday, 7-2 on Tuesday and 8-7 on Wednesday.

Indians vs. Orioles money line: Cleveland -125, Baltimore +115

Indians vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore +1.5 (-170)

Indians vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

BAL: The Orioles are 2-4 in head to head matchups vs. the Indians this season.

CLE: The Indians are 14-6 as a home favorite

Why you should back the Orioles



Jorge Lopez gives Baltimore a legitimate chance of earning its first road win since May 5. In his last start against Cleveland on June 6, Lopez recorded his second win of the season as the Orioles backed him with their most runs in a game since the 2015 season in a 18-5 Baltimore rout. He worked five innings, allowing three runs and four hits while walking three.

Ryan Mountcastle will be a key to providing strong offensive support for Lopez. After a slow start to the season, Mountcastle is hitting .333 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in June. He was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs on Wednesday and has hit .476 with three homers and nine RBIs vs. Cleveland this season. Cedric Mullins can also play a large role in boosting the Orioles to a much-needed victory. He has hit .427 in Baltimore's 22 wins this season, hitting safely in 21 of those games. He has hit safely in all six games against Cleveland this season, as he has 12 hits in 22 at-bats (.545) with five walks.

Why you should back the Indians

Eli Morgan gets a matchup vs. the worst team in the American League in his second MLB appearance after he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. in his MLB debut against the Blue Jays on May 28, he allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks in 2.2 innings pitched, but had to battle rainy and windy conditions. Morgan had a 4.67 ERA in Triple-A this season, but his FIP was 3.99. In 18 starts at Double-A in 2019, Morgan averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a 3.79 ERA.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .354 in June with 11 RBIs, 10 runs scored and two home runs. He homered, drove in three runs and scored twice in Wednesday's win. Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer off Lopez the last time he faced the Baltimore starter on June 6. Rosario, who was acquired in offseason trade with the Mets, has put a quiet start behind him and has hit .330 with 25 runs scored, 17 RBI and seven steals since the beginning of May. Cleveland is now at a season-high nine games over .500.

