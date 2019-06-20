Indians vs. Rangers odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 20 from model on 40-22 roll

The Texas Rangers look to even the series when they take on the Cleveland Indians in the final game of their four-game home stand on Thursday. The Indians (39-34) have won two in a row and five of their last six, while the Rangers (39-35) have lost two in a row and are 5-5 in their last 10 games. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Park in Arlington, and Cleveland has won seven of the past 10 games against the Rangers. The latest Indians vs. Rangers odds show Cleveland favored at -128 on the money line (risk $128 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Indians vs. Rangers picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that right-hander Shane Bieber (6-2, 3.92 ERA) will take the mound for the Indians. Bieber shut down the Detroit Tigers on two runs and four hits through 7 2/3 innings last time out, recording his fourth double-digit strikeout game with 12. For the season, Bieber has a WHIP of 1.09.

Offensively, the Indians are led by left fielder Oscar Mercado, who has a six-game hitting streak. He is 12-for-28 with three doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs during that stretch. Also in the zone is shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has hits in seven of the last eight games. He is 11-for-37 in that span with three doubles and one home run.

But just because Cleveland has had the upper hand in the series of late does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Rangers money line Thursday.

That's because the Rangers will be sending left-hander Mike Minor (6-4, 2.63 ERA) to the mound. He is 4-2 with a 2.32 ERA in his last 10 starts with a 1.29 WHIP and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He is 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA in seven starts at home. He has made seven relief appearances against the Indians in his career, but this is his first start.

Offensively, the Rangers are led by shortstop Elvis Andrus, who has hits in seven of the last 10 games. He is 12-for-42 with five doubles and eight RBIs during that stretch. Right fielder Shin-soo Choo is 7-for-23 (.304) with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over his last six games.

