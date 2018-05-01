Indians vs. Rangers odds, May 1: MLB picks, predictions from senior analyst who's 16-7

The Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers face off in Game 2 of a three-game series on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. The Indians are -180 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $180 to win $100 on Cleveland. The over-under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5.

The AL Central-leading Indians edged out the Rangers, 7-5, on Monday, but before you make a money-line pick on Tuesday's rematch, you need to see what Larry Hartstein says about the game.

SportsLine's senior analyst is on an absolute tear when it comes to picking either of these teams. He's on a 16-7 streak picking for or against Cleveland (69.6 percent) and is 13-6 in Texas games (68.4 percent)! That includes going against Cleveland on April 24, taking the Cubs (+103) in a 10-3 Chicago win.

Hartstein has now examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Game 2 of the series. He's found a key pitching nugget in his research and is sharing what it is exclusively at SportsLine.

Hartstein knows the Rangers are mired in the cellar of the AL West (11-19), but they're a respectable 7-7 on the road, and 7-6 as a road underdog. They won two of three at Toronto before Monday's loss.

Texas starter Doug Fister has a 3.93 ERA but hasn't gone more than 5.0 innings in any start. Cleveland hurler Mike Clevinger, meanwhile, wasn't great in his last outing, but still owns a 2.56 ERA overall and 2-1 record.

Each offense has struggled to find its footing -- Cleveland ranks 14th out of 15 AL teams in average and 12th in runs scored, Texas is 12th and 10th -- but Hartstein has found an X Factor that points to a strong value on the money line. He's sharing what that is, and who to back, at SportsLine.



So what side of Rangers-Indians do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see what the x-factor is, and get the strong money line pick by Hartstein, who is crushing the MLB and riding an elite 69-percent win percentage on picks involving the Rangers and Indians.