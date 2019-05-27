Indians vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 27 from model on 12-5 run

The Cleveland Indians will try to even their road record when they face the Boston Red Sox in a Memorial Day matinee. The Indians (26-26), second in the American League Central Division, are 11-12 away from home as they open a seven-game road trip. The Red Sox (28-25), third in the AL East, have won five of eight. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Red Sox enter Monday's matchup with a 13-10 record at home this season. The latest Indians vs. Red Sox odds show Boston at -169 on the money line (risk $169 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Indians vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indians vs. Red Sox. We can tell you it's leaning towards the under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The Red Sox, 15-8 in May, send right-hander Rick Porcello (3-4, 4.45 ERA) to the mound. Porcello has been on a roll, going 3-1 with a 2.78 ERA in his last seven starts. In five starts at Fenway Park, he is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA. He is 10-5 with a 3.57 ERA all-time against the Indians, who are just 10-14 this month.

Offensively, third baseman Rafael Devers has been red hot and has a seven-game hitting streak. He is 14-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs during the streak. Outfielder J.D. Martinez has three multi-hit games over the past nine. He has four home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Boston has played better than Cleveland of late does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Indians have had Boston's number of late, winning three of the last five in Boston and five of the last eight overall against the Red Sox. Cleveland leads the all-time series 1,043-984. Statistically, the Indians have the edge over the Red Sox in a number of pitching categories, including ERA (3.70 to 4.29), walks allowed (147 to 174), WHIP (1.21 to 1.25) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.29 to 2.96).

First baseman Carlos Santana is 3-for-9 with a double and home run in his last two games and has recorded a hit in seven of his last nine outings, including three two-hit games and four home runs during that stretch. Meanwhile, center fielder Leonys Martin is 4-for-8 over the past two games and has four two-hit outings over the past 10.

So who wins Indians vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indians vs. Red Sox money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.