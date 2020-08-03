Watch Now: Cespedes, Cain Opt Out-Who Should We Eye? ( 0:57 )

The Cincinnati Reds will look to stay hot when they take on the Cleveland Indians in a key interleague matchup on Monday. The Reds have won three of four after a 1-4 start to the season, including a doubleheader sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The Indians, meanwhile, hope to get back on track after dropping three straight and four of five. Cleveland was limited to just two hits on Sunday against Minnesota in a 3-1 defeat.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Indians lead the all-time series 63-50, including 28-27 in the Reds' home park. Cincinnati is the -140 favorite on the money line in the latest Indians vs. Reds odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Reds vs. Indians picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Indians vs. Reds. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Reds vs. Indians:

Indians vs. Reds money line: Cleveland +130, Cincinnati -140

Indians vs. Reds run line: Cincinnati -1.5

Indians vs. Reds over-under: 8 runs

CLE: Cleveland is first in MLB in WHIP at 0.90

·CIN: RF Nick Castellanos has the third best OPS in baseball at 1.343

Why you should back the Indians

Cleveland has one of the best pitching staffs in baseball and is second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2.25 staff ERA. The Indians will send right-hander Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound after a strong start on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. Plesac tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking none and recording a career high 11 strikeouts.

Offensively, Cleveland has been powered by third baseman Jose Ramirez (.333). He is off to a fast start with hits in six of 10 games, including three multi-hit performances. In nine games, he has two homers, five RBIs and a .556 slugging percentage. He has faced the Reds in 24 games and has had some success despite a .223 batting average. He does have a .436 slugging percentage with five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs against Cincinnati.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati got a pair of solid starting pitching performances against Detroit on Sunday with Anthony DeSclafani shutting out the Tigers through five innings on three hits in the opener, a 4-3 win, while Trevor Bauer got a seven-inning complete game shutout in a 4-0 win in the nightcap. He allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out seven. Cincinnati will start right-hander Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.71 ERA) Monday against the Indians. Gray struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings with one hit allowed against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. He is looking to extend his MLB record of 35 consecutive starts of allowing six hits or fewer.

Nick Castellanos (.387) has hit in all nine games he has played this season and tore apart Detroit pitching over the weekend, going 4-for-10 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs. For the season, he has an .871 slugging percentage and is tied for fourth in MLB with 11 RBIs. In 97 career games against Cleveland, he is hitting .268 with 32 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 40 RBIs with a .426 slugging percentage.

How to make Indians vs. Reds picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says Cleveland and Cincinnati relievers will combine to allow fewer than four combined runs in six-plus innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins Reds vs. Indians? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indians vs. Reds spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.