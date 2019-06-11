Indians vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, June 11 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Cleveland Indians look for continued home success on Tuesday when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the first of two games in their interleague series. The Indians (33-32) have won four of the first six games of their eight-game home stand, while the Reds (29-35) are 2-3 on their current seven-game road trip. First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Cincinnati snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win at Philadelphia on Sunday. The latest Indians vs. Reds odds show Cleveland favored at -130 on the money line (risk $130 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Indians vs. Reds picks of your own, be sure to read the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indians vs. Reds. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-6, 3.93 ERA) gets the start for the Indians. He is looking for his first win since April 30 at Miami, although he has pitched well in most of his outings. The last time out, he went eight innings, allowing five hits and five earned runs, including three home runs, against the Minnesota Twins. He walked three and struck out seven. Bauer has a WHIP of 1.16 and owns 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings of work. Pitching-wise, the Indians have a statistical edge over the Reds in several categories, including walks allowed (184 to 204) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.29 to 3.02).

Cleveland has been powered by shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has hits in seven of his last nine games, including four multi-hit outings. Also red hot is Carlos Santana, who has a six-game hitting streak and has hits in 10 of his last 11.

But just because Cleveland has been stinging the ball of late does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Reds are sending Luis Castillo (6-1, 2.26 ERA) to the mound. He was solid in his last outing, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings in a win against St. Louis last Tuesday. Castillo struck out eight and retired the final 12 batters he faced.

Outfielder Nick Senzel has been swinging a hot bat, going 4-for-6 with two doubles over the past two games. After a slow start to his season, first baseman Joey Votto has raised his average 48 points since May 22 and has eight multi-hit games since that time. He is 5-for-12 (.417) with a homer and three RBIs over the past three games.

So who wins Reds vs. Indians? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Reds vs. Indians money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.