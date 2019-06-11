Indians vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, June 11 predictions from top model on 33-18 roll

The Cincinnati Reds look to turn their fortunes around in their interleague series against the in-state rival Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Indians (33-32), second in the American League Central Division, have won four straight against the Reds (29-35), who are 14-20 on the road and 4-6 over their last 10 games. Game time is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field. The Reds are 5-5 in their past 10 road games and 2-5 in June. The Indians are favored at -125 on the money line, meaning a $125 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Reds vs. Indians odds, up from an open of eight. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Reds vs. Indians picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indians vs. Reds. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Indians have dominated the series against the Reds since it began in 1997 and lead the all-time series 60-49, including a 34-22 advantage in games played at Cleveland. The Indians have won nine season series against the Reds, while Cincinnati has won five and the teams have split seven. Offensively, the Indians have a statistical edge over the Reds in a number of categories, including on-base percentage (.311 to .302) and doubles (93 to 87).

Center fielder Oscar Mercado has been on a tear at the plate with a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double and two home runs during that stretch. Catcher Roberto Perez had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday, but has been on a roll, going 6-for-17 (.353) with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past six games.

But just because Cleveland has been stinging the ball lately does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Reds are sending Luis Castillo (6-1, 2.26 ERA) to the mound. He was solid in his last outing, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings in a win against St. Louis last Tuesday. Castillo struck out eight and retired the final 12 batters he faced.

Outfielder Nick Senzel has been swinging a hot bat, going 4-for-6 with two doubles over the past two games. After a slow start to his season, first baseman Joey Votto has raised his average 48 points since May 22 and has eight multi-hit games since that time. He is 5-for-12 (.417) with a homer and three RBIs over the past three games.

So who wins Reds vs. Indians? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Reds vs. Indians money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.