Indians vs. Royals odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for April 6

The Royals and Indians are off to disappointing starts. The AL Central clubs will try to get on track when they face each other Friday to start a weekend series. The Indians are steep -215 sportsbook favorites (bet $215 to win $100) behind ace Carlos Carrasco in their home opener. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.



The model knows the Indians return home on the heels of a tough-luck opening stretch in which they lost four of six to the Mariners and Angels, with three defeats coming by one run. They fell 3-2 to Los Angeles in 13 innings on Wednesday when Zack Cozart hit a walk-off homer.



Cleveland's mostly solid pitching has led to close games, but its lack of offense has been an issue. The Indians return home with the worst batting average (.161) in the American League.



On Friday, Carrasco will be looking to bounce back from a shaky first start against the Mariners. He picked up a win despite allowing five earned runs on seven hits with two home runs in a 6-5 victory.



The right-hander went 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA in 32 starts last season. The Indians have won seven straight home starts by Carrasco against losing teams.



He will be opposed by Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy, who had a forgettable first start of his own. Duffy allowed five earned runs with three homers and two walks in a 14-7 loss to the White Sox.



Duffy struggled against the Indians last year with an 0-3 mark and 4.60 ERA in three starts. He is 2-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 15 career appearances against them.



Cleveland dominated the season series with a 12-7 mark last year, outscoring the Royals 90-52 in the process.



