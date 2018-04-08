Indians vs. Royals odds: 2018 MLB predictions, picks, best bets for April 8

Sunday is the rubber match between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. The Indians are -210 on the money line, meaning it would take a $210 bet on Cleveland to win to return $100. The over-under for total runs scored is set at eight.

Both teams are off to slow starts, but the Indians' formidable starting rotation is expected to carry them into the postseason The Royals are hoping their stellar lineup, that includes Mike Moustakas and Lucas Duda, pushes them into playoff contention.

Cleveland is trying to improve on its 102-win season in 2017, while the Royals look to better their 80-82 mark from last year.

Taking the mound for Kansas City is Jason Hammel, who recorded a loss in his season debut against the Tigers on Monday. He's projected to strike out four Indians in six innings of work. He'll face Mike Clevinger, who fanned five Angels in his season debut while allowing no earned runs in a win in Anaheim. The computer model is predicting Clevinger to strike out five Royals in five innings.

The Indians are 6-2 in their last eight Sunday games, and the over is 7-3 in the Royals' previous 10 Sunday contests.

