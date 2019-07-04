Indians vs. Royals odds, line: MLB picks, July 4 predictions from top model on 11-1 roll

The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians meet on the Fourth of July. The Indians have won the past three season series against the Royals and 13 of the last 15. Cleveland has won 26 all-time season series versus the Royals compared to 15 for Kansas City, and the teams have split nine. Game time is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium. The Indians are favored at -130 on the money line after opening at -123, meaning a $130 wager would net $100. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Indians vs. Royals odds, the same as where the line opened. Both teams are negative on the money line this season. You'll want to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Indians vs. Royals picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a stunning 11-1 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,600 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Indians vs. Royals. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Indians dominate the Royals when it comes to pitching and are ranked among baseball's best in a number of categories, including sixth in ERA, third in walks allowed, seventh in strikeouts, sixth in opponents' batting average, fourth in WHIP and fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Offensively, Tyler Naquin has hammered Kansas City pitching this year, going 9-for-28 with two doubles, three homers and seven RBIs over the first seven meetings. Second baseman Jason Kipnis has had two three-hit games this season, including a 3-for-5 performance against the Royals on June 24 that included a home run.

But just because Cleveland has been playing well does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Royals money line.

That's because the Royals will send right-hander Homer Bailey (7-6, 4.87 ERA) to the mound. He has picked up a win in three of his last four starts and leads the Royals' rotation with seven victories.

Statistically, the Royals are led by second baseman Whit Merrifield. He completed a 10-game stretch where he had six multi-hit games, going 16-for-44 with four doubles, one homer and four RBIs. Since May 28, he has raised his batting average 19 points.

So who wins Royals vs. Indians on July 4? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Royals vs. Indians money line you should be all over Thursday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.