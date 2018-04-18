Indians vs. Twins odds, line, picks for MLB game in Puerto Rico from proven model

The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins finish up a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET in a matchup that will be nationally televised. The Indians are -120 on the money line, meaning it would take a $120 bet on a Cleveland win to return $100. The over-under for total runs is 7.5.

This game features a pair of top-tier starting pitchers looking to continue their early-season success.

Carlos Carrasco takes the hill for Cleveland with a 3-0 record and 3.48 ERA. Minnesota starter Jose Berrios comes in with a 2-1 record that doesn't fully do justice to how impressive he has been.

Berrios, a native Puerto Rican, has a 2.18 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and has walked just one batter in 20 2/3 innings pitched. He has 24 strikeouts during that span.

He'll look to help Minnesota (7-5) bounce back from a 6-1 defeat to Cleveland in Game 1. And while the Twins can expect a strong outing from Berrios, run support could be an issue.

Veteran Joe Mauer (.378) is off to a hot start, but Minnesota is just 27th in the league with 52 runs scored. Cleveland (9-6) can sympathize since it has a team batting average of just .208 through 15 games.

