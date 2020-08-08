Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Yankees lose to Phillies, fans BLAST air-horns in lot to distract Yanks at-bats ( 3:13 )

The Cleveland Indians will look to even the series when they take on the Chicago White Sox in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. The Indians had a three-game winning streak snapped on Friday in Chicago's 2-0 win. The White Sox, meanwhile, snapped a two-game losing streak. The teams, who are expected to battle the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the American League Central Division, have split four games so far this season.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is the -115 favorite on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Indians odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Indians vs. White Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Indians vs. White Sox. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for White Sox vs. Indians:

Indians vs. White Sox money line: Cleveland -115, Chicago +105

Indians vs. White Sox run line: Cleveland -1.5

Indians vs. White Sox over-under: 9 runs

CLE: Has the best team ERA in the big leagues at 2.05

CHI: Leads MLB with a .268 team batting average

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago's offense has been red hot to start the season and the White Sox lead MLB with 130 hits and are ranked in the top 10 in doubles (22) and home runs (17). Rookie center fielder Luis Robert leads Chicago in hitting at .327 and has hit safely in 12 of 14 games. He is 4-for-12 against Cleveland with two RBIs. In 13 games this season, Robert has doubled three times and homered twice. He also has four stolen bases in five attempts.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada (.315) has a five-game hitting streak, including a 1-for-4 performance on Friday against Cleveland. He has three doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He has a pair of 3-for-5 performances this month. Moncada is a lifetime .282 hitter against the Indians, with six homers and 19 RBIs.

Why you should back the Indians

Right-hander Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound for Cleveland. He has pitched well in two starts this season. In his first outing against the White Sox on July 29, he received a no-decision in a 4-0 Indians win. In eight innings, he allowed three hits and struck out 11. In a 3-2 loss to Cincinnati on Monday, he pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs, one walk and struck out six. In three career starts vs. Chicago, Plesac has allowed 15 hits, seven earned runs and three walks in 20 innings. He has struck out 22 and has a 3.15 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.

Offensively, the Indians are led by second baseman Cesar Hernandez (.320), who has a six-game hitting streak, including a 2-for-4, three runs scored performance against the Reds on Thursday. He is 4-for-10 against Chicago this season. In eight career games vs. the White Sox, he is hitting .344 with one double, one triple and one homer with four RBIs. He also has a .531 slugging percentage.

How to make Indians vs. White Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says Cleveland and Chicago relievers will combine to allow nearly four runs in six-plus innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins Indians vs. White Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the White Sox vs. Indians money line to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.