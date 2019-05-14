Indians vs. White Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 14 from computer on 97-73 roll

The Tuesday MLB schedule gets underway with an American League Central battle between the Cleveland Indians (21-19) and Chicago White Sox (19-21). First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Both squads are chasing the Minnesota Twins in the MLB standings, with Cleveland four games out in the division and Chicago sitting six out. The White Sox took Game 1 of the series 5-2, but sportsbooks list Cleveland as the -182 favorite (risk $182 to win $100) on the money line, with the over-under set at eight runs in the latest Indians vs. White Sox odds. Before making any MLB predictions for this standalone Tuesday afternoon game, you need to see the Indians vs. White Sox picks from the proven baseball model at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Carlos Carrasco is getting the start on the mound for the Indians on Tuesday. His 3-3 record and 4.91 ERA this season might not be reassuring for Cleveland backers, but his track record against the White Sox is. He's given up just two runs against Chicago in his last 18 innings of work.

Chicago starter Manny Banuelos, meanwhile, has been rocked this season. He enters play on Tuesday with a 6.67 ERA and a sky-high WHIP of 1.89. This matchup could be just what a struggling Cleveland lineup needs to get going. The White Sox will also be without super-prospect Eloy Jimenez (ankle) this series, as they eye his return next week.

But just because Cleveland has the edge on paper in the pitching matchup doesn't mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox took Game 1 on the strength of four solo home runs, two of which came from Yoan Moncada (.289/9/28). And that win was no fluke. Chicago has won three straight overall and five of its last eight, a span that included a split of a four-game series in Cleveland last week. Plus, the Indians haven't scored more than five runs against Chicago in any game this season.

