Indians vs. White Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 7 from model on 73-51 roll

The Cleveland Indians look to continue their recent mastery of the Chicago White Sox when they meet in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday. The Indians (18-14), second in the AL Central, have won the last three season series against the White Sox (14-18), who are fourth in the division. Tuesday's first pitch from Progressive Field is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

The Indians will send right-hander Jefry Rodriguez (0-1, 2.13 ERA) to the mound. In his two spot-starts in place of injured Mike Clevinger, Rodriguez has been impressive. He has allowed three runs in 12 2/3 innings. With Corey Kluber out, Rodriguez looks to rejoin the starting rotation.

Pitching has been Cleveland's biggest strength this season and the Indians dominate the White Sox in nearly every statistical category. The Indians have the edge in ERA (3.70 to 5.67), walks allowed (103 to 137), strikeouts (312 to 284), opponents' batting average (.227 to .272), home runs allowed (35 to 49) and WHIP (1.22 to 1.56). Closer Brad Hand (1-1, 1.15 ERA) has been nearly automatic. In 15 2/3 innings, he has 10 saves and given up just nine hits, two earned runs, no homers, five walks and 24 strikeouts.

But just because Cleveland has dominated Chicago does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox have an edge over the Indians when it comes to offense. Cleveland is in the bottom quarter of nearly every hitting statistic. Chicago has a major advantage in batting average (.254 to .211), on-base percentage (.324 to .295) and slugging percentage (.416 to .339). Shortstop Tim Anderson (.333) is Chicago's top hitter and has 10 multi-hit games this season, including two four-hit games.

First baseman Jose Abreu (.291) has had nine multi-hit games over the past 12 going into Monday's action, raising his average from .214 to .291. Center fielder Leury Garcia (.287) went 6-for-15 (.400) in the four-game weekend series against Boston, while closer Alex Colome (1-0, 1.98 ERA) has been solid. He has six saves and allowed six hits, three earned runs, two home runs, five walks and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

