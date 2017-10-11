Indians vs. Yankees ALDS: Encarnacion reportedly expected back in lineup for Game 5

Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion has been sidelined since he injured his right ankle early in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees. However, after an MRI revealed no structural damage, it seemed possible that Encarnacion would be able to play again in the series. Now it appears that will happen during Wednesday night's deciding Game 5 in Cleveland.

Encarnacion on Tuesday was able to run in the outfield, and later he notched a single off Ryan Merritt and ran to first base in a simulated game. Here's the takeaway from Jeff Schudel of the Morning Journal:

Barring swelling and new pain, Encarnacion will be in the lineup Oct. 11 when the Indians host the Yankees in Game 5 at 8:08 p.m.

Michael Brantley's been filling in at DH for the Tribe in Encarnacion's absence, but his timing's looked off following a long layoff because of his own injury. As for Encarnacion, in his first season in Cleveland he put up a 128 OPS+ with 38 home runs in 157 games. The Indians have managed a total of four runs in the two games since losing their 34-year-old power hitter. Needless to say, Cleveland will indeed be hoping that Encarnacion is able to answer the bell for Game 5.