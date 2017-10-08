Indians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
After a marathon Game 2, the series will come to the Bronx as the Yankees fight for their lives
Indians vs. Yankees AL Division Series (2-0 CLE)
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Time: 7:38 p.m. ET
Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York, New York
Starting Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (18-6) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (13-12)
TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Many fans likely felt utterly robbed of a great series after a 13-inning marathon ended with the Indians going up 2-0. Cleveland showed that they can overcome if their pitchers don't perform, with Corey Kluber turning in an uncharacteristically poor performance. The Indians battled back from an 8-3 deficit, thanks in no small part to Francisco Lindor's home run to cut the lead to 8-7. The rest of the game came down to pitching, and the Indians ultimately came out on top.
The Cleveland "Washington Nationals" Indians will be trotting out their third ace on Sunday, with Carlos Carrasco looking to improve his already strong record against the Yankees. Carrasco quietly won 18 games himself in the regular season -- the same number as Kluber -- but his numbers aren't quite as dominant. Masahiro Tanaka will get the ball for the Yankees, as he tries to force a Game 4 in the Bronx. With the AL East against the ropes, it will be interesting to see how both teams recover on Sunday.
