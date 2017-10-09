Indians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 4 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Indians vs. Yankees AL Division Series (2-1 CLE)





Date: Monday, Oct. 9

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York, New York

Starting Pitchers: Trevor Bauer (17-9) vs. Luis Severino (14-6)

If you had told an Indians fan before this series that Terry Francona would be throwing a pitcher on short rest that looked dominant in Game 1 to clinch in Game 4 -- and it wasn't Corey Kluber -- you would be laughed out of their reasonably priced home. However, Trevor Bauer has undoubtedly earned this start. In Game 1, Bauer went 6 2/3 innings and gave up two hits with no runs. He'll be squaring off against Luis Severino, who had a historically awful start against the Twins in the Wild Card match-up. Severino will try to center himself and bounce back, but don't expect much more rope from Girardi, who pulled Severino after only one out in the WC game.

In spite of winning on Sunday, the Yankee bats are still posing a serious problem. It took an incredible game from Masahiro Tanaka to keep the Yankees alive, and they still managed only one run on Sunday. Bauer isn't the Indians' ace, but he still poses a serious problem for a Yankees lineup that doesn't love off-speed pitches. The Yankees came back and touched up Corey Kluber after they were dominated by Bauer, so this series is by no means lost. However, it now appears that Bauer is becoming one of the biggest obstacles to the Yankees advancing.