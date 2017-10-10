Indians vs. Yankees ALDS: Why Cleveland is perfectly set up for Game 5

The New York Yankees have won two straight games since essentially giving away Game 2 of the ALDS. As such, an argument could be made that the Yankees have outplayed the best regular-season AL team in this series, despite things being evened up where it matters at two games apiece.

The Cleveland Indians, however, couldn't possibly be in a better position when it comes to their pitching plan for Game 5.

It was a roundabout way, for sure. I hated Trevor Bauer over Corey Kluber in Game 1, but of course Bauer went out and dealt while Kluber was knocked around. Bauer in Game 4 on short rest wasn't a great idea at all and the results backed that up.

Now, though, Kluber is on normal rest with four days off. This season when Kluber took the ball on four days' rest, he was 11-3 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 159 strikeouts against only 15 unintentional walks in 124 innings. Those are video game numbers.

Then there's Andrew Miller, he of the career 1.17 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 30 2/3 postseason innings. He'll have had two days off. This season, almost all damage against him came in back-to-backs. With two days off, he posted a 0.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Cody Allen so far this postseason has worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings against these Yankees, holding them to a .176/.263/.176 line.

The Indians shouldn't need anyone else. Kluber is fully capable of getting deep into the game. All he must do, however, is get through the sixth. Then it's Miller for two and Allen for one.

That's the game plan for Terry Francona and his Indians. It is perfectly set up. If they had to play a win-or-go-home game this round, having it happen under these circumstances is exactly how they'd want to draw it up.

Of course ...

The Yankees crushed Kluber in Game 2 for six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. They've also won two in a row and are surely confident they can keep this thing rolling and get to Kluber early again.

Miller gave up the only run of Game 3, which was a solo homer from a lefty (Greg Bird).

It doesn't always go the way it's drawn up. There are no sure things in this game and that's one of the many things that make it so great.

It's up to the Indians to deliver now, or else their dream season comes to an end several weeks before they had planned.