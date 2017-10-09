Indians will start Trevor Bauer on short rest against the Yankees in ALDS Game 4

Trevor Bauer will be looking to follow up on his dominant Game 1 performance. USATSI

The Yankees extended the ALDS against the Indians by winning a taut Game 3 on Sunday night. That means the focus shifts to Monday's Game 4. Luis Severino will start for the host Yankees, and soon after the final out of Game 3 the Indians announced that right-hander Trevor Bauer will start for Cleveland.

Bauer dominated the Yankees in Game 1, but he'll be going on short rest for Game 4. He has been a much better pitcher since tweaking his slider back in July, but going on short rest on the road is of course a different kind of challenge.

Speaking of which, Bauer in his career has never made a start on three-days' rest. Despite the fact that Severino struggled badly in the AL Wild Game, the Yankees figure to have the edge on the mound going into Game 4.