Indians will start Trevor Bauer on short rest against the Yankees in ALDS Game 4

Bauer dominated the Yankees in Game 1

usatsi-10281989-trevor-bauer-indians.jpg
Trevor Bauer will be looking to follow up on his dominant Game 1 performance.  USATSI

The Yankees extended the ALDS against the Indians by winning a taut Game 3 on Sunday night. That means the focus shifts to Monday's Game 4. Luis Severino will start for the host Yankees, and soon after the final out of Game 3 the Indians announced that right-hander Trevor Bauer will start for Cleveland. 

Bauer dominated the Yankees in Game 1, but he'll be going on short rest for Game 4. He has been a much better pitcher since tweaking his slider back in July, but going on short rest on the road is of course a different kind of challenge.

Speaking of which, Bauer in his career has never made a start on three-days' rest. Despite the fact that Severino struggled badly in the AL Wild Game, the Yankees figure to have the edge on the mound going into Game 4. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories