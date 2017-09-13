Indians win 20th in a row, match AL record for consecutive wins set by Moneyball A's

The Indians have a chance to boast baseball's longest winning streak of the last 50 years

The Cleveland Indians won their 20th consecutive game on Tuesday night, topping the Detroit Tigers by a 2-0 final (box score).

The Indians' victory ties the 2002 Oakland Athletics for baseball's longest winning streak in the past 50 years. Previously, the Indians had established a new franchise record.

  1. 2017 Indians: 20 wins and counting

  2. 2002 Athletics: 20 wins

  3. 1977 Royals: 16 wins

  4. 2001 Mariners: 15 wins

  5. 2000 Braves: 15 wins

  6. 1991 Twins: 15 wins

Cleveland's win on Tuesday was due in large part to ace Corey Kluber. A legitimate Cy Young Award candidate, Kluber threw nine shutout innings, during which he struck out eight batters. He yielded just five hits, and did not permit a walk. Offensively, the Indians were led by shortstop Francisco Lindor, who homered for the 30th time this season. Second baseman Jose Ramirez also contributed two hits of his own.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indians will complete their three-game series with the Tigers. Mike Clevinger is expected to face Buck Farmer. On paper, the Indians are well-positioned to win their 21st in a row.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

