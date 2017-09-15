Indians win streak is at 22 games: How to watch, stream, listen to them go for 23

The Cleveland Indians' historic winning streak is on the line Friday night in Progressive Field against the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m. ET. Can you watch it? Let's find out!

How to watch, live online stream

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: Sports Time Ohio (Cleveland), Fox Sports Kansas City (Kansas City)

Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

The radio offerings are WTAM in the Cleveland area and KCSP in the KC area, as well as channel 178 on SiriusXM.

Finally, MLB Network has "regional coverage" listed for the night. Generally speaking, they jump from game to game and stick for a few minutes during interesting parts of each.The smart money is on them leaning heavily on the Royals-Indians Friday night, so long as it's not a blowout. And if it is a blowout in favor of the Indians, they'll definitely be showing the final several outs.

Have a good Friday night, all. Enjoy this, our baseball, the greatest sport ever invented.