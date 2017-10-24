Injured Adrian Gonzalez not with Dodgers at World Series

When the 2017 World Series begins Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, longtime Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was in attendance. Back trouble limited Gonzalez to only 71 games this season. He hasn't played since Sept. 26 and is not on the postseason roster.

Gonzalez, now 35, has never played in the World Series. Among active players, only Ichiro Suzuki (2,636) and Brandon Phillips (1,893) have played more regular-season games without a World Series trip than Gonzalez (1,875). Even though he's injured and not on the roster, you would think Gonzalez would want to at least be at the ballpark and part of the baseline introductions, right? Well, apparently not.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Gonzalez recently took his family to Europe for vacation and was not at Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday (LAD 3, HOU 1). From Shaikin:

Gonzalez has 20 at-bats against Justin Verlander, more than any Dodger besides Curtis Granderson. He might have offered insight about how to hit Verlander, the Game 2 starter for the Houston Astros, but Gonzalez and his family went on vacation in Europe. "We totally respect his decision," general manager Farhan Zaidi said. "He's meant a lot to this organization. He's been in constant contact with the front office, the players, the coaching staff, and Doc [manager Dave Roberts], expressing his support. Everybody here knows he's fully behind us." ... "He's not physically able to play," Zaidi said. "He's taking time with his family. I think guys totally understand that."

UPDATE: It appears Gonzalez returned from his trip to Europe, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, in time to serve as a studio analyst for SportsNet LA, the Dodgers' regional network.

The optics may not look good -- Gonzalez taking vacation rather than hanging with the team during the postseason -- but ultimately it comes down to family or baseball, and family came first. Can't say I blame him. Dodgers veterans Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Andre Ethier all told Shaikin they respect Gonzalez's decision, so why should anybody else judge him for it?

Gonzalez is owed $22.357 million next season, the final season on the seven-year deal worth $154 million he signed with the Red Sox way back when. Given the emergence of Cody Bellinger, it's hard to see where Gonzalez fits in with the Dodgers going forward. He could be trade bait this winter, though the back trouble and declining production will make that difficult.