Injured Adrian Gonzalez won't be at World Series because he's on a Euro vacation

When the 2017 World Series begins Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, longtime Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez will not be in attendance. Back trouble limited Gonzalez to only 71 games this season. He hasn't played since Sept. 26 and is not on the postseason roster.

Gonzalez, now 35, has never played in the World Series. Among active players, only Ichiro Suzuki (2,636) and Brandon Phillips (1,893) have played more regular season games without a World Series trip than Gonzalez (1,875). Even though he's injured and not on the roster, you'd think Gonzalez would want to at least be at the ballpark and part of the baseline introductions, right?

Wrong, as it turns out.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Gonzalez is currently away from the Dodgers and on vacation in Europe with his family. This is not an AWOL situation. The Dodgers know where Gonzalez is and are letting him spend time with his family while injured. From Shaikin:

"We totally respect his decision," general manager Farhan Zaidi said. "He's meant a lot to this organization. He's been in constant contact with the front office, the players, the coaching staff, and Doc [manager Dave Roberts], expressing his support. Everybody here knows he's fully behind us." ... "He's not physically able to play," Zaidi said. "He's taking time with his family. I think guys totally understand that."

The optics don't look good -- Gonzalez is taking vacation rather than hanging with the team during the World Series, and possibly providing veteran tips or leadership -- but ultimately it comes down to family or baseball, and family came first. Dodgers veterans Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Andre Ethier all told Shaikin they respect Gonzalez's decision.

Gonzalez is owed $22.357 million next season, the final season on the seven-year deal worth $154 million he signed with the Red Sox way back when. Given the emergence of Cody Bellinger, it's hard to see where Gonzalez fits in with the Dodgers going forward. He could be trade bait this winter, though the back trouble and declining production will make that difficult.