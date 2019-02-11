Instagram boyfriend Alex Rodriguez made a great behind-the-scenes reporter at the Grammys

Alex Rodriguez had a great, if not thoroughly controversial, baseball career, but he may be thriving even more in his post-playing days.

The former shortstop/third baseman has been a rising star in media since hanging up his cleats, impressing many with his abilities behind the mic as a baseball analyst for ESPN. He also started dating ageless pop star Jennifer Lopez, which isn't terrible either.

On Sunday night, A-Rod transformed into Proud Instagram Boyfriend/Media Reporter as he attended the Grammys with J-Lo. And wouldn't you know it, he was pretty good at that as well.

Rodriguez used social media to blast updates and provide behind-the-scenes looks throughout the night, starting with their ride to the red carpet. That's when we got our first look at their fashion choices; A-Rod did his best to upstage J-Lo with a flashy pink suit, but her sparkly dress and oversized hat basically dunked all over him.

Before the show, A-Rod provided a look at the full scope of Lopez's Grammy wardrobe and, boy, it was A LOT. I mean, just look at all the shoes.

.@AROD showed off some behind-the-scenes of @JLo's #GRAMMYs wardrobe for tonight on his IG, and, well, it was predictably massive. pic.twitter.com/4khVdREFaN — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) February 11, 2019

J-Lo also took to the stage for a performance at the show, and Rodriguez provided a backstage look from the dressing room afterward. He appeared to have a good time.

This came in addition to updates from A-Rod's feed throughout the night, so he did a pretty good job of keeping the public in the loop. It's pretty clear that he enjoys working in the spotlight and acting as an entertainment liaison, and he's pretty good at it! Maybe he's got a future in pop culture reporting, but that will likely have to wait ... A-Rod will be back spending his Sundays in the booth sooner rather than later.