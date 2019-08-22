Introducing 'The Fridge': Meet baseball's newest great outfield racing attraction

You would think racing against a guy named "The Fridge" would be a walk in the park. However, travel to a Gwinnett Stripers -- the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate -- game and you'll find out that's not necessarily the case. In such an instance, you'll find that it's a rather challenging sprint in the park, one that you'll probably lose.

After the Braves introduced us to "The Freeze" a few years ago, the Stripers found their star in warning track racing. The Stripers' new ballpark attraction is slightly larger and more deceiving than "The Freeze" though.

According to Sports Illustrated, "The Fridge" -- real name Nabih "Nino" Dandan -- tips the scales at nearly 300 pounds. Don't let that fool you, though, because the 24-year-old can build up a head of steam and chug his way around the outfield. Just ask this poor dude who thought he had this race in the bag after being gifted a pretty significant lead.

It's rather entertaining stuff, though we might need to get my guy a better costume. That silver spandex body suit and gym shorts combo is like the beginning of a Spider-Man movie where Peter Parker tries to put together his own rudimentary superhero costume. The Fridge has now gone mainstream and he needs a professional costume, complete with the latest technology from Stark Industries.

But the real question is, if The Fridge is now a mainstream hero, who are his worthy adversaries? Every great crusader needs a villain to combat, and clearly these average schmoes are light work for our heavy hero.

The easy solution here is to pin The Fridge against The Freeze and, honestly, that would be rather entertaining stuff. I'd need to see a full scouting report on both before I'd be comfortable leaning one way or another, but they both pass the eye-test of being worthy of one another's time.

But if we wanted to get more creative, maybe we pit The Fridge against other household appliances. The Fridge versus a Tesla-powered vacuum cleaner. The Fridge versus a rogue smart dishwasher that's been compromised by international hackers. The Fridge versus one of those evil eavesdropping Alexas. The possibilities are almost endless.

The only thing we know for sure is that The Fridge is far too powerful for these mere mortals on the track. He's going to get bored chewing up and spitting out competition this easy sooner or later, and bad things happen when our good, powerful heroes get bored. Find him a worthy challenger before it's too late.