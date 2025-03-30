Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black hasn't guided his team to the playoffs since 2018. He has, instead, led the Rockies to consecutive 100-loss seasons for the first time in franchise history. Yet that doesn't mean Colorado's management is interested in making a change in the dugout. Rather, general manager Bill Schmidt has now publicly stated he wants Black to continue to manage the club into 2026.

"I know we're trying to build something that's not easy at times," Schmidt told USA Today. "I know the frustration, but I know he wants to see it through. Our intent is for Buddy to be here. He knows when it'll be time. But we want Buddy to be here, Buddy knows that. He's earned the right.''

Black, 67, is said to be undecided about his future at the helm. No matter what, he's already achieved an incredible amount of job security. Baseball is, ultimately, a results-based industry -- or, as one source is fond of saying to this author, "we keep score here." Well, except maybe when it comes to Black.

To wit, Black has served as a manager for nearly 18 seasons with the Rockies and San Diego Padres, all the while reaching the playoffs on just two occasions. His career winning percentage (46.4%) prorates to 75 wins over a 162-game schedule. None of it seems to matter. Is it any wonder then why we here at CBS Sports expressed the following when discussing his job outlook this spring:

Black's longevity is inexplicable and remarkable, the managerial equivalent of a naked mole rat. He's now entering his 18th season at the helm despite winning fewer than 47% of his career games. Although it's easier than ever to make the playoffs, he's guided just two clubs to October (and none more recently than 2018). Placing the Rockies' woes at Black's feet would be misguided. At the same time, he's enjoyed a level of job security (both in Colorado and San Diego) that's typically reserved for the elite of the elite or, in a different day and age, part-owners. I'm including Black, but my guess is that he'll get tired of managing the Rockies before they get tired of him.

Looks lke that conclusion might end up being right on the money. To which we say: Black must be an absolute joy to work with for him to get this kind of treatment independent of results. When he does retire, he should charge to teach other managers his secret.