Island-wide power outages in Puerto Rico will not affect Twins-Indians Puerto Rico series, San Juan mayor says
The Indians-Twins game will go on as planned Wednesday night
In the continued fallout from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is suffering through another series of power outages. For more on that, you can hop over to CBS News. The scheduled Indians-Twins game is apparently still a go despite the widespread power outages across the island on Wednesday.
The finale of the two-game Puerto Rico Series between the AL Central foes is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET in San Juan's famous Hiram Bithorn Stadium. With the power outage, obviously the sports concern was if the game was to be moved up to the day time or just cancelled. Instead, San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz took to Twitter to let everyone know the plans for the game hadn't changed:
The Indians took the first game of the series behind a feel-good home run from Puerto Rico native Francisco Lindor. The Indians currently sit atop the AL Central at 9-6 with the Twins in second at 7-5.
