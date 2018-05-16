It looks like Dee Gordon will move back to second to fill in for Robinson Cano
Gordon was taking grounders at second on Tuesday
The big baseball news on Tuesday was the 80-game suspension to Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano for violating the Joint Drug Agreement. Obviously, the impact here is huge, as a long-time MLB star will miss roughly half the season.
The Mariners entered Tuesday 23-17 and just 1 1/2 games out in the AL West. Plus, they are looking to break the longest playoff drought in MLB. As such, they need to find a way to replace Cano. My colleague R.J. Anderson looked at potential trade options.
There's also an intriguing in-house option in Dee Gordon. Remember, Gordon moved to center field after being acquired from the Marlins, but he has 502 career starts at second base, including 146 last season. He's won a Gold Glove there and was a plus-3 in defensive runs saved last season.
It's not ideal to move Gordon after he just converted this spring, but the overall situation is far from ideal.
Sure enough, Gordon was taking grounders on Tuesday, and manager Scott Servais seemed to indicate a move is nigh.
It's a nice fit, too. Clearing center field would give the Mariners the ability to play Guillermo Heredia and his .397 on-base percentage on a regular basis. They probably have more organizational depth in the outfield than middle infield without Cano, too, so a move to where Gordon is more comfortable makes sense.
