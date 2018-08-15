It sounds like EA Sports is hoping to bring back 'MVP Baseball' franchise

There's a glimmer of good news for baseball and/or video game fans who miss the "MVP Baseball" franchise: EA Sports executive vice president Cam Weber misses it too.

In an interview with IGN this week, Weber was asked if he had a desire to get EA Sports back into the baseball market and possibly bring back the "MVP Baseball" franchise, he replied "the answer is yes."

"I would love to have a baseball game in our portfolio," Weber said. "It's something that once again, every couple years, we take a look and we talk about and theorize about what it might look like to get back into something like baseball."

EA Sports hasn't released an MLB licensed video game since "MVP Baseball 2005," which many consider to be the greatest installment in the series -- and possibly the greatest baseball video game of all time. Following the release of that title, Major League Baseball signed an exclusive licensing deal with Take-Two Interactive, meaning EA Sports could no longer release video games featuring MLB teams or players.

The company tried to continue "MVP Baseball" as a college baseball title over the next few years, but it eventually flamed out and was discontinued due to poor sales numbers.

But the exclusive licensing deal between MLB and Take-Two expired in 2012, opening the door for a return of "MVP Baseball" as an MLB title.

Even if EA Sports does eventually green light a resurrection of "MVP Baseball" (and if they choose to keep that name) it sounds like we're probably still at least a few years away from seeing it hit the market. But the fact that the company has interest in getting back into the baseball market will come as welcome and exciting news for gamers who dearly miss the beloved series.

And if anybody isn't excited for this news? Well, you can just tell them to "grab some pine, meat."