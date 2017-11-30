It’s been a bit of a month for Washington Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer and his family...
It’s been a bit of a month for Washington Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer and his family...
Baby and Cy Young in one month. Not bad, Scherzers.
After the chaos that was this past October, one would expect most Nationals players to want to lie low for a while. Sean Doolittle has spent his time going to Georgetown lectures. Andrew Stevenson has spent his time getting engaged. The Scherzers, however, have not been nearly as quiet.
November started off innocently enough for Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May Scherzer. Max won the MLB Players’ Association’s award for best pitcher in the NL on November 9th, an award he was pleased to win, albeit not the most prestigious one.
Good news: Max Scherzer was named the @MLB_PLAYERS Outstanding NL Pitcher.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 9, 2017
Also good news: Max will receive $20,000 for the @HumaneRescue. pic.twitter.com/SXKyLB5k0a
Not to worry: Almost directly after that, he won the NL Cy Young Award for the second year in a row and the third time in his career — a pretty impressive feat, to say the least.
Max Scherzer has won the National League Cy Young Award!— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 15, 2017
(Yes, this is a new tweet.) pic.twitter.com/v6sapCpnAZ
OMG the emotions!! So so so proud of this guy and all his hard work!! Baby girl, you’re free to come anytime now! #CyYoung pic.twitter.com/sidvWm65aC— Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 16, 2017
After that, it was a pretty quiet November for the Scherzers. The two gave away some of his old memorabilia, went to a Wizards game, ate a pretty spectacular looking cake...
Cleaning out A LOT of memorabilia before baby comes. #Nats fans stayed tuned for a new fundraiser launching at #Winterfest! #ScherzerGarageSale pic.twitter.com/qt8TG001IK— Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 20, 2017
Cheering on our #DCFamily tonight! #Wizards pic.twitter.com/5fetYaWDzd— Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 18, 2017
Huge thanks to Fredericksburg Cupcake for creating this cake! The detail is amazing. Idk how I even cut into this! pic.twitter.com/BrkgWh9MsG— Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) November 24, 2017
Oh yeah, and one more thing: Earlier today, the couple welcomed a baby girl into the world! Brooklyn May Scherzer entered the world and joined the Scherzer family, weighing in around seven pounds. She will presumably be signing a 7-year, $210 million contract with the Nationals as soon as she’s old enough to hold a baseball.
And to clarify, despite Max doing most of the work for the baseball side of things, it’s a pretty easy conclusion to come to that Erica put in a whole lot more work.
Congratulations, Scherzers!
Brooklyn May Scherzer has arrived! 11/28/17, 7.4lbs, 20 inches and more amazing than we ever could have imagined! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6z54Woa3gR— Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 29, 2017
Brooklyn is here! 7lbs 4 oz. Everybody is healthy and happy!! pic.twitter.com/JYEWLuGst7— Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) November 29, 2017
-
Rumors: Giants have Stanton backup plan
If the Giants can't swing a deal for Stanton, 'Cutch might be their target
-
Ranking the top free agent first basemen
There's value at the top of the class but not much depth
-
Report: Red Sox among teams eyeing Abreu
The first baseman is coming off another productive season
-
Ranking the top free agent catchers
It's a thin class for any team seeking a starting-caliber catcher
-
What to know about Stanton's mega deal
Here are the details on Giancarlo Stanton's record contract
-
Marlins want Stanton to accept a trade
It remains to be seen if Stanton is willing to cooperate with the Marlins and waive his no-trade...