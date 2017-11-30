It’s been a bit of a month for Washington Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer and his family...

Baby and Cy Young in one month. Not bad, Scherzers.

After the chaos that was this past October, one would expect most Nationals players to want to lie low for a while. Sean Doolittle has spent his time going to Georgetown lectures. Andrew Stevenson has spent his time getting engaged. The Scherzers, however, have not been nearly as quiet.

November started off innocently enough for Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May Scherzer. Max won the MLB Players’ Association’s award for best pitcher in the NL on November 9th, an award he was pleased to win, albeit not the most prestigious one.

Good news: Max Scherzer was named the @MLB_PLAYERS Outstanding NL Pitcher.



Also good news: Max will receive $20,000 for the @HumaneRescue. pic.twitter.com/SXKyLB5k0a — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 9, 2017

Not to worry: Almost directly after that, he won the NL Cy Young Award for the second year in a row and the third time in his career — a pretty impressive feat, to say the least.

Max Scherzer has won the National League Cy Young Award!



(Yes, this is a new tweet.) pic.twitter.com/v6sapCpnAZ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 15, 2017

OMG the emotions!! So so so proud of this guy and all his hard work!! Baby girl, you’re free to come anytime now! #CyYoung pic.twitter.com/sidvWm65aC — Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 16, 2017

After that, it was a pretty quiet November for the Scherzers. The two gave away some of his old memorabilia, went to a Wizards game, ate a pretty spectacular looking cake...

Cleaning out A LOT of memorabilia before baby comes. #Nats fans stayed tuned for a new fundraiser launching at #Winterfest! #ScherzerGarageSale pic.twitter.com/qt8TG001IK — Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 20, 2017

Huge thanks to Fredericksburg Cupcake for creating this cake! The detail is amazing. Idk how I even cut into this! pic.twitter.com/BrkgWh9MsG — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) November 24, 2017

Oh yeah, and one more thing: Earlier today, the couple welcomed a baby girl into the world! Brooklyn May Scherzer entered the world and joined the Scherzer family, weighing in around seven pounds. She will presumably be signing a 7-year, $210 million contract with the Nationals as soon as she’s old enough to hold a baseball.

And to clarify, despite Max doing most of the work for the baseball side of things, it’s a pretty easy conclusion to come to that Erica put in a whole lot more work.

Congratulations, Scherzers!

Brooklyn May Scherzer has arrived! 11/28/17, 7.4lbs, 20 inches and more amazing than we ever could have imagined! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6z54Woa3gR — Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 29, 2017