It's early, but Giants newcomers struggle vs. Dodgers and they have some cause for concern

Over the weekend, the San Francisco Giants split their season-opening four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. For most any team, leaving L.A. with a 2-2 record qualifies as a win. For the Giants, it qualified as a near miracle.

Let us count the ways in which the Giants were fortunate to escape with an even record.

A makeshift rotation

The Giants entered the spring expecting to open their season by starting Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, and Jeff Samardzija.

Injuries prevented Bumgarner and Samardzija from taking their turns, leaving the Giants with no alternative other than to dig into their depth. Hence Ty Blach, Opening Day starter; hence non-roster invitee Derek Holland beginning game three; hence Chris Stratton taking the mound in the series capper.

What happened next was a mixed bag. Blach gutted his way through five shutout inning in an Opening Day victory, and Cueto threw seven one-hit frames to follow it up. After that, things got dicey. Holland and Stratton combined to allow eight runs (six earned) in 10 1/3 innings.

The bad news for the rotation is that Bumgarner and Samardzija will remain out. The good news is that most people aren't paying attention to it at this point. That's because of ….

An inept lineup

Here's a fun fact everyone has heard by now: the Giants scored two runs all series. Both were courtesy of Joe Panik solo shots -- one off Clayton Kershaw, one off Kenley Jansen. Otherwise, the Giants' bats were kept off the board for the rest of the series, including the final two games.

While there's no sense digging too deep into the numbers after four games, the Giants' woes are predictably widespread. In fact, the Giants have five non-pitchers with negative OPS+ marks, regardless of sample size. That group includes ….

Disappointing newcomers

Over the winter, the Giants traded for Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria and signed Austin Jackson to spur more offense. Through one series, they've done anything but.

The trio combined to go 2-for-43 with 14 strikeouts, no walks, and one extra-base hit. Longoria has been particularly poor, delivering an 0-for-15 with five strikeouts. Yikes.

Obviously none of the above is predictive or means a whole lot outside of the context of four games. The Giants lineup, the new guys included, will perform better because they're too talented not to do better over the coming weeks and months.

Still, if there's a such thing as the luckiest 2-2 team in baseball, then it's these Giants.