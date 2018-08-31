It's now been a record season for walk-off home runs after Astros' game-winning blast
2018 has seen the most walk-off homers in the history of baseball
In Wednesday's American League West showdown between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, first baseman Tyler White belted his first career walk-off home run off Jeurys Familia to give the Astros a 5-4 victory.
White's blast was the 81st walk-off home run this year, the most in an MLB season.
The previous record of 80 walk-off homers was set in 2004, and it was the New York Yankees' Neil Walker who tied that mark when he hit a walk-off home run off Chicago White Sox's Dylan Covey, capping a five-run comeback for New York on Tuesday.
In 2004, there were 5,451 total homers hit in the Major Leagues. As of Wednesday night, Major Leaguers had hit 4,573 in 2018. The league is currently on pace to top the '04 total by around 150 home runs. This season, relievers are allowing a homer approximately every 35.5 plate appearances as opposed to roughly every 37.6 plate appearances in '04.
The month of August has seen the most walk-offs home runs this season, with 20. The most walk-off home runs hit in a single week's worth of play this season was during the week of May 27 to June 3 when major leaguers hit a total of nine walk-off homers.
If you're the type of fan who lives for wild finishes, this season has been just for you. And there's still more than a month left of play.
