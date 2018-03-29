It's Opening Day, which means it's time for the annual Orioles walk-off victory
Adam Jones homered in the 11th, making it three straight opening day walk-off wins for the O's
What a wild and wacky Opening Day in Baltimore.
A pitchers' duel had the Orioles clinging to a 2-0 lead heading into the ninth inning with fill-in closer Brad Brach taking the ball. The Twins would end up loading the bases and then tying the game with two outs on a Max Kapler blooper to center that was perfectly placed.
In the 10th inning, Jonathan Schoop came to bat with the bases loaded and the Orioles All-Star hit into an inning-ending 6-2-3 double play off Fernando Rodney, sending the game to 11. After a scoreless Twins top half, Adam Jones came to bat for the home team. The first pitch of the 11th?
Simply, O'mazing! @SimplyAJ10 sends #Birdland home with an #OpeningDay W!— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 29, 2018
#Birdland#OsOpener#WalkOffpic.twitter.com/flytytCshn
Walk-off victory for the Orioles.
That is becoming a bit commonplace, by the way. Here's how their 2017 season started:
And 2016?
They won, 6-2 in 2015 and it wasn't in walk-off fashion, but still. That's three straight Opening Day walk-off wins in a row.
This is the first time in MLB history a team has won three straight Opening Day games in a walk-off, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
That is to say, Orioles fans, if this seems ridiculous, it definitely is. You've been spoiled recently on opening days.
